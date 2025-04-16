A violent clash erupted in Nashik, Maharashtra, late last night as a mob attacked police personnel and residents attempting to remove the Saat Peer Baba Dargah. The mob targeted the trustees and others present during the demolition efforts, injuring at least 21 police officers. The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation carried out the demolition this morning following a directive from the Bombay High Court. The court had previously ordered the removal of the dargah, deeming it an unauthorised structure. Nashik Shocker: Minor Boy Playing in Parking Area of Hotel Crushed to Death by Car in Maharashtra, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Nashik Mob Attacks Police During Saat Peer Baba Dargah Demolition

#WATCH | Maharashtra: At least 21 Police personnel injured when a mob attacked the Trustees of Saat Peer Baba Dargah in Nashik and residents who had gathered late last night to remove the dargah. The dargah was demolished by the Municipal Corporation this morning. Bombay High… pic.twitter.com/yPFOgBOaRb — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2025

