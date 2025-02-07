A five-year-old boy was killed after a car knocked him down in the parking area of a popular hotel in Maharashtra's Nashik. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the hotel located near the Pathardi Phata area along the Mumbai-Agra national highway. The child had accompanied his father, a driver by profession who ferried some customers to the hotel in his vehicle. After arriving at the hotel, the child got out of his father's car and started playing in the parking area. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. While his father went to park the car, another person was taking out his car, which hit the child. The boy's father and the hotel's security guards rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared the child dead, the official said. After receiving information, the Indiranagar police reached the spot and started an inquiry into the incident. The offending car driver fled from the spot after the incident. The police have registered a case into the matter. Mumbai Schoker: Minor Girl Dies, 3 Injured After Being Crushed by Water Tank Burst in Nagpada.

Boy Playing in Parking Area of Hotel Crushed to Death by Car in Maharashtra

