An Afghan national, who was living in India under refugee status, was shot dead in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in Yeola town. Sachin Patil, SP Nashik Rural, said that the youth was murdered yesterday by his driver and 3 accomplices. He was in Yeola town when he was shot dead. 1 person has been detained in connection with the crime, while further investigation into the matter is on.

Check Tweet:

Nashik,Maharashtra | A resident of Afghanistan had come to India & was living under refugee status. He was murdered yesterday by his driver & 3 accomplices. He was in Yeola town when he was shot dead, 1 has been detained, further investigation is on: SP Nashik Rural, Sachin Patil pic.twitter.com/DDwelox8z6 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)