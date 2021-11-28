National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, is celebrating its 73rd anniversary of its raising today. People are greeting NCC as the raising day is being celebrated all over the country.

 

 

 

 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)