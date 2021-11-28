National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, is celebrating its 73rd anniversary of its raising today. People are greeting NCC as the raising day is being celebrated all over the country.

On National Cadet Corps Day #NCC Day, my best wishes to all the young cadets! May you all cadets develop discipline, character, brotherhood and the best ideal of selfless service!#NCCRaisingDay #NCC pic.twitter.com/4TtE85f6wa — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 28, 2021

Best wishes to all NCC cadets, both former & present, on the occasion of NCC Day. NCC nurtures the youth of India to become agents of change by cultivating qualities of leadership, discipline, hard work, and selfless service. — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) November 28, 2021

On the occasion of National Cadet Corps’ Raising Day, greetings to all the cadets and ex-cadets. The multifaceted activities and varied curriculum of the NCC, provide unique opportunities to India’s youth and help them imbibe discipline and patriotism in their lives. @HQ_DG_NCC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 28, 2021

“Unity and Discipline” General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes on the occasion of 73rd #NCC Day.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/p77A3kLYcJ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 28, 2021

Greetings to all the serving & Ex Cadets on #nccday NCC aims at developing comradeship, discipline, and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens & these aims have stood the test of time. pic.twitter.com/4zLKeeA3Oj — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) November 28, 2021

