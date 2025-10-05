Today, October 4, the Pakistan Army criticised the recent remarks made by the Indian military officers and political leaders. Pakistan warned that a future conflict between the two countries might lead to a "cataclysmic devastation". In an official statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the army said that the "irresponsible statements" indicate a renewed attempt at "fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression" - a prospect which might "lead to serious consequences" for peace and stability in South Asia. It also added that India has benefitted from playing the victim card and painting Pakistan in a negative light. The development comes a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said India can cross any border whenever necessary to protect citizens and safeguard India's unity and integrity, reports PTI. On Friday, October 3, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi had issued a stern warning to Pakistan. Dwivedi had said that the neighbouring country should stop sponsoring terrorism on its soil if it wants to retain its place on the world map. The statement by the Pakistan Army also responded to the threat of "erasing Pakistan from the map". "As for the talk of erasing Pakistan from the map, India must know that if situation comes, the erasure will be mutual," the statement added. ‘Will Wipe Out Pakistan If It Does Not Stop Cross-Border Terrorism’, Says Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The statement issued by the Pakistan Army after recent remarks made by the Indian military officers and political leaders (Photo Credits: X/@ShivAroor)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

