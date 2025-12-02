Today, December 2, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a high-speed rocket sled test of the Fighter Aircraft Escape System (FAES). A video showing the high-speed rocket sled test of the Fighter Aircraft Escape System has also surfaced online. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said that the Defence Minister congratulated the DRDO, IAF, ADA, HAL and industry on the successful conduct of the High-Speed Rocket Sled Test of Fighter Aircraft Escape System. Rajnath Singh described the test as a significant milestone for the country's indigenous defence capability towards self-reliance. In his post, the office of the Defence Minister said that the test was conducted at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh. DRDO Recruitment 2025: CEPTAM To Invite Online Applications for Recruitment of Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A Under Technical Cadre, Says DRDO; Detailed Advertisement Soon at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Successfully Conducts High-Speed Rocket Sled Test of Fighter Aircraft Escape System

#WATCH | DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) successfully conducts high-speed rocket sled test of Fighter Aircraft Escape System. (Video: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/6yuVpFOxVP — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

Rajnath Singh Congratulates DRDO and Others on Successful Conduct of High-Speed Rocket Sled Test of Fighter Aircraft Escape System

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system at precisely controlled velocity of 800 km/h- validating canopy severance, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew-recovery at Rail… pic.twitter.com/G19PJOV6yD — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) December 2, 2025

