A woman from Meghalaya claimed in a social media video that she faced alleged racist abuse in Delhi twice in one day, leaving her feeling “like I don’t belong here.” The incidents reportedly occurred at Kamla Nagar and inside a Delhi Metro train. Narrating her ordeal, she said, “A group of men sitting on a scooter called me ‘Ching Chong’ as I passed by them. As I turned around, they laughed at me. I didn’t even feel like eating anything. I just booked a cab and left.” She added, recalling the second incident inside the Metro, “Some people were coming inside the Metro, and one of the guys again said ‘Ching Chong China’ and laughed. Today, in my own country, fellow Indians made me feel like I don’t belong here.” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged her to approach the Delhi Police NE Cell, saying, “No one should disrespect people from other States in India. Treat all human beings as equals!” Delhi: ASI Virendar Kumar Accused of Molesting Northeast Girl During Liquor Raid; Police Call Complaint Pressure Tactic, Transfer Officer.

Meghalaya Woman Alleges Racist Abuse in Delhi

Kiren Rijiju Responds As Video Goes Viral

