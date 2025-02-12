A major pipeline burst in Navi Mumbai disrupted the water supply to several areas, including Kharghar, Kamothe, and Belapur, on February 12. A viral video shows water gushing out near Marble Market, Kalamboli, following damage to the 2042 mm pipeline from Morbe Dam. As per reports, authorities have shut down the Bhorkapada Water Treatment Plant for urgent repairs, causing a 24-hour water cut across Navi Mumbai. Supply will be restored by Thursday evening at low pressure, officials confirmed. Residents have been urged to conserve water and cooperate with municipal authorities. Bandra Pipeline Burst: Water Supply Disrupted in H West Ward As Pipe Burst Floods Road Near Lucky Junction in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Navi Mumbai Pipeline Burst:

navi mumbai: The main water supply pipeline of the municipal corporation burst in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/eSt9RuMpKR — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 12, 2025

