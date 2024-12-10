A major water pipeline burst occurred early this morning, December 10, near Lucky Junction on SV Road in Bandra West, disrupting the water supply in the H West Ward of Mumbai. The incident, which took place around 2 AM, led to flooding on the road as water gushed out from the burst pipeline, as seen in the videos on social media. Reportedly, the leak impacted two pipelines supplying water to the Pali reservoir, with the larger 600mm pipeline experiencing significant damage. Emergency repair teams were quickly deployed to the site, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has halted all water supplies in the area until repairs are completed. Water Pipeline Bursts in Borivali: Pipe Burst Near Shimpoli Metro Station Floods Street in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Water Pipeline Burst Floods Road in Bandra

A major water main pipe burst occurred at Lucky Junction on S.V. Road in Bandra West at 2 AM. Emergency repair teams are on-site, and all water supplies in BMC Ward HW have been halted until the damage is assessed and repairs are completed. Source: X#bandra #bandranews #news… pic.twitter.com/2ZAGrdAYpj — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 10, 2024

Bandra Pipe Burst Floods Roads Near Lucky Junction

#Mumbai, Maharashtra:A 600mm pipeline burst at Lucky Junction on SV Road in #Bandra West, leading to water supply disruptions in Bandra and surrounding areas. The incident occurred at 2 AM pic.twitter.com/3Qf3bxH5gQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 10, 2024

