The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha. The NCT (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to give more powers to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G).

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/wGsFqRR1yw — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

