Neelamben Parikh, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, has died. According to reports, Neelamben Parikh passed away on Tuesday, April 1, at 93, in Gujarat's Navsari. The news was confirmed by Gandhi Smriti and Gandhi Darshan on X (formerly Twitter), which said that Neelamben Parikh, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, left for her heavenly abode at the age of 93 in Navsari. "As the granddaughter of Haridas Gandhi, Bapu's son, she carried forward his values with dignity and grace. Her life was a testament to simplicity, truth, and service—ideals that Mahatma Gandhi himself cherished," the post said. Neelamben Parikh, who lived in Navsari with her son, Dr Sameer Parikh, contributed to women and human welfare.

Mahatma Gandhi's Great-Granddaughter Dies in Navsari

Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti deeply mourns the passing of Neelamben Parikh Ji, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, who left for her heavenly abode at the age of 93 in Navsari. As the granddaughter of Haridas Gandhi, Bapu’s son, she carried forward his values with… pic.twitter.com/HwoxLGpreg — Gandhi Smriti and Gandhi Darshan, New Delhi (@gsdsnewdelhi) April 2, 2025

