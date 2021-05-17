The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on May 23. The Central bank said that this is done to enhance performance and resilience. In a press release, the RBI informed that the RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period.

NEFT System Upgrade – Downtime from 00.01 Hrs to 14.00 Hrs. on Sunday, May 23, 2021https://t.co/i3ioh6r7AY — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) May 17, 2021

