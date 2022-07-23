A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped inside the electrical maintenance staff hut near the railway station in Delhi on Thursday night, July 22 by railway employees. Four Indian Railways staff were arrested on Saturday morning in this case. Further investigation is underway.

New Delhi Railway Station gang rape case The victim, aged 30, was raped in the electrical maintenance staff hut at Railway Station platform 8-9 Thursday night. All 4 accused are Railway Employees in Electrical Department & have been arrested: DCP Railway Harendra Singh pic.twitter.com/qKsSDVQpRY — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

