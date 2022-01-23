New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cancelled her wedding in the view of a new wave of Omicron cases in the country. “My wedding won't be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic,” reported CNN quoting Ardern as saying. Last month, New Zealand announced it was pushing back its phased border reopening until the end of February due to the surge in Omicron cases.

Tweet By ANI:

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions: Reuters pic.twitter.com/Zrn1ngHQOW — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)