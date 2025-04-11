Mumbai commuters are in for significant travel disruptions as Western Railway carries out major repair work between Mahim and Bandra stations on the nights of April 11-12 and April 12-13. The operation involves re-girdering a bridge, with each night block lasting around 9.5 hours — from 11 PM to 8:30 AM on the first night and 11:30 PM to 9 AM on the second. The maintenance will lead to the full cancellation of 334 trains and partial cancellation of 185 trains, affecting both fast and slow lines. To manage commuter flow, WR will run 110 additional services. Furthermore, nine long-distance trains will be partially cancelled, and 11 others will be rescheduled or regulated. Commuters are advised to check train schedules before traveling. Tahawwur Rana Case: NIA Begins 26/11 Plotter’s Questioning From Today To Unravel Complete Conspiracy Behind Mumbai Terror Attacks.

Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line

🚧 Major Block Alert: ON 11/12 April 2025 🚧 ⏰from 23.00hrs to 08.30hrs for re-girdering work of Bridge No. 20 (Mahim Creek) between Mahim & Bandra Following is the list of Suburban trains cancelled, Short Terminated, & Short originated due to this block. Please plan your… pic.twitter.com/eqHzJNwku5 — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 11, 2025

Mumbai Night Block Over Weekend

🚧 In continuation to the Major Block Alert of Fri/Sat, another block will be taken: ON Sat/Sun 12/13 April 2025 🚧 ⏰from 23.00hrs to 08.30hrs for re-girdering work of Bridge No. 20 (Mahim Creek) between Mahim & Bandra Following is the list of Suburban trains cancelled, Short… pic.twitter.com/hX1BMbtqpg — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)