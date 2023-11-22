The Bihar cabinet on Wednesday, November 22, passed a resolution seeking special category status for the state. Taking to X, Nitish Kumar said that a resolution (prastaav) requesting the Centre to accept the demand was passed at the cabinet meeting he chaired earlier in the day. Kumar also said that his government plans to launch schemes which would "incur an expenditure of nearly Rs 2.50 lakh crore". The development comes after the Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday, November 21, issued gazette notifications for raising the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65 percent in state government jobs and educational institutions. Chhath Puja 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers ‘Araghya’ as Part of Chhath Puja Celebration (Watch Video).

Provide Special Status to Bihar

बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा प्रदान करने की पुनः मांग की। देश में पहली बार बिहार में जाति आधारित गणना का काम कराया गया है। जाति आधारित गणना के सामाजिक, आर्थिक एवं शैक्षणिक स्थिति के आंकड़ों के आधार पर अनुसूचित जाति के लिये आरक्षण सीमा को 16 प्रतिशत से बढ़ाकर 20 प्रतिशत,… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 22, 2023

Bihar Cabinet Passes Resolution

Bihar cabinet passes resolution seeking special category status for state — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2023

