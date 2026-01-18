Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy registered his maiden One-Day International half-century during the ongoing IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026, and celebrated his landmark by bringing out the famous 'Pushpa' celebration. Reddy reached his maiden ODI fifty in 52 balls, and did the iconic Pushpa celebration from the hit movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. Earlier, Reddy performed the Pushpa celebration when the all-rounder scored his maiden Test hundred at MCG in the Boxing Day Test during Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden One-Day International Half-Century, Indian All-Rounder Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Jukega Nahi!

A cracker to bring up his maiden ODI fifty! Well played, Nitish Kumar Reddy.#INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/CixSjUFkhU pic.twitter.com/hKLft9Eu0G — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 18, 2026

