Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 8, attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his population control remark and said that he should be ashamed for using such an indecent language. Modi said, "A big leader of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' used indecent language for women inside Assembly yesterday. They are not ashamed. No leader of the I.N.D.I,A bloc said a single word against it. People who think like this about women, can they do anything good for you?". This comes as the Bihar CM on Tuesday made bizarre remarks while talking about birth control. Nitish Kumar Apologises, Withdraws His 'Derogatory' Remarks on Population Control After Backlash (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Attacks Nitish Kumar

#WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement, PM Narendra Modi says, "A big leader of the INDI alliance, 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' used indecent language for women inside Assembly yesterday. They are not ashamed. No leader of the INDI alliance said a single… pic.twitter.com/nUbYRqJFa7 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

