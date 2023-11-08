Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, November 8, apologised a day after his “derogatory” remarks on population control inside Bihar assembly caused huge backlash. The Bihar CM said, “I was talking about woman’s education and how it reduces fertility rate. If my statement on a boy and girl sleeping together at night has hurt anyone then I apologise.” This comes as Nitish Kumar during the tabling of the caste census report in the Bihar legislative assembly on Tuesday, said that an educated woman is able to ensure sex doesn’t necessarily end in pregnancy, which helps keep the population in check. 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar 'Explains' How Literacy Among Girls Helps Control Population, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Nitish Kumar Apologises

Nitish Kumar Speaking on Population Control

