A teacher at a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has been suspended after allegedly instructing students to offer namaz before a yoga session. The incident, which took place at a primary school in Deori, came to light when Class 5 students informed their parents during Diwali vacation. Outraged parents lodged complaints, prompting district education officer Santosh Singh Solanki to visit the school. During the visit, students demonstrated how the teacher had asked them to perform namaz before Surya Namaskar. Following the demonstration, Solanki suspended the teacher and initiated an enquiry. Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, including district president Ajit Pardesi, also met students and parents at the site. Officials have since questioned both the teacher and students to verify events. The education department has assured that appropriate action will follow after the completion of the investigation. Hamirpur: Woman Booked for Offering Namaz Outside DM’s Office in UP, 7 Home Guards Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Making Students Offer Namaz Before Yoga Session

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

