A man from Bihar climbed atop a high-voltage electric tower demanding the release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for spreading fake videos on Bihar migrant labours being attacked in Tamil Nadu. The man climbed the electricity tower near the Jaypee flyover in sector 128 and kept the cops on their toes for nearly three hours on Thursday evening. Police had to disconnect the power supply before they managed to get him down safely. Pitbull Dog Bites Man on Private Parts, Beaten To Death by Locals in Haryana's Karnal; Victim Critical.

Man Climbs Electric Tower

