In a horrific incident of Dog attack reported from Haryana’s Karnal, a Pitbull dog attacked a man’s private part leaving him seriously injured. The dog didn’t leave the man until he put a cloth in its mouth. After the incident, the angry villagers beat the dog to death with sticks to avoid any further attacks. The injured man is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. Further information about the incident is awaited. Dog Attack in Nagpur: Stray Dogs Maul Toddler in Broad Daylight, Child Suffers Deep Bite Marks and Gashes on Body (Watch Video).

Pitbull Attacks Man in Haryana

30 वर्षीय युवक की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है, युवक ने कुत्ते के मुंह में कपड़ा डालकर अपनी जान बचाई — News24 (@news24tvchannel) April 14, 2023

