In a horrific incident in Noida, a 30-year-old gym trainer named Surajman was brutally murdered. The crime took place in Sector-104, where unknown assailants fired a barrage of bullets at Surajman while he was in his car. The assailants reportedly fired five rounds and then fled the scene, leaving Surajman fatally wounded. The incident caused a stir in the area, drawing a crowd to the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The motive behind the murder and the identity of the assailants remain unknown. Bihar Shocker: Two Shot Dead by Five Bike-Borne Assailants in Katihar, Probe Underway.

Gym Trainer Brutally Killed in Noida (Disturbing Visuals, Viewer Discretion Advised)

UP : नोएडा में जिम ट्रेनर सूरजभान की गोलियां बरसाकर हत्या। हमलावरों ने कार से निकलने का मौका भी नहीं दिया। राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा और गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर पुलिस चप्पे–चप्पे पर मुस्तैद है, तब पुलिस कमिश्नरी में ये वारदात हुई है। pic.twitter.com/1B4lS57jz7 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 19, 2024

