In a shocking incident, miscreants fired nearly 20 rounds at a property dealer’s SUV in Delhi's Rohini Sector 24 on Friday evening, January 2, to threaten the businessman over an unpaid extortion demand. The assailants, who arrived on a motorcycle around 5:30 PM, riddled the parked vehicle with bullets before fleeing the scene, leaving the front windshield shattered and the neighborhood in shock. The probe revealed that the realtor had been receiving international WhatsApp calls since late December from an individual claiming to be a "major gangster," demanding INR 3 crore. Chillingly, shortly after the gunfire, the victim received a voice message warning that while only his car was targeted this time, his wife and children would be next if the money was not paid. Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Aya Nagar Over ‘Family Enmity’ (Watch Video).

Miscreants Fire 20 Rounds at Rohini Businessman’s SUV Car To Threaten Family

VIDEO | Delhi: CCTV visuals of the firing incident which took place in Rohini Sector 24 on January 2. A property dealer's car was shot at in northwest Delhi's Rohini on Friday evening, police said. According to sources in the police, more than 20 rounds were fired at the… pic.twitter.com/dlAfmLGMCu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2026

