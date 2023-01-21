A fight broke out at a market in Noida's sector 46 after a person parked his car in front of a shop. According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday night in the market near Gardenia Glory society in Noida. The video of the fight has gone viral on social media. In the video, some people are seen throwing chairs at each other. The fight, which took place between the shopkeeper and the car drivers, also saw some people take out metal rods. Police have launched investigation and said that appropriate legal action will be taken once they complete their probe. Viral Video: Women Enter Police Station, Thrash Youth With Sticks As Cops Watch in UP’s Bareilly.

Watch Viral Video:

https://t.co/JwRGzB8Jqq — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 21, 2023

