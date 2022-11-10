A shocking incident has come to light from UP’s Noida where a senior executive of a private company knocked down his society’s security in-charge with his car as he sped out of the compound while escaping from the police police team that had gone there to arrest him in a rape case. The horrific incident was captured on the society’s CCTV cameras. The footage shows other guards posted at the society and a police team rushing towards the car in an attempt to stop it, but in vain. Police said the accused has been on the run and has changed companies since being accused of rape by a former colleague at an electrical equipments manufacturer. Viral Video: Woman Performs Stunt by Sitting on Moving Car's Bonnet in Noida, Police Seize Vehicle

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)