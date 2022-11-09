In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a young woman was seen performing stunts by sitting on the bonnet of a moving car in Noida. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the young woman can be seen sitting on the bonnet of a Scorpio car as the car moves on the roads in Noida. After the video went viral, the police has taken action against the woman. According to reports, the police have seized the car. The incident took place in Sector 24 police station limits. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Woman Performs Stunt on Car’s Bonnet in Noida

