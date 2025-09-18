A audio clip going viral on social media shows a woman banker allegedly misbehaving with and abusing an Army jawan over loan paymentl. It is claimed that the woman in the audio clip is said to be Anuradha Varma, who is an employee of a bank. In the audio clip, the woman is heard threatening and abusing the Army personnel over a loan dispute. "If you were educated, you would be working in a good company, but you’ve been sent to the border. That’s why your children are born disabled and people like you end up becoming martyrs. I also belong to a defence family, so what will you teach me? If you really belonged to a big family, you wouldn’t be taking loans of Rs 15–16 Lakhs. Don’t give lectures. You’re living on loans and trying to give me advice? You struggle to return even 5000 and act like it’s a big deal. Don’t show off in front of me. Do whatever you want, am I your servant? You gave me a challenge, right? Now show me if you can do it," the woman is heard saying. After several users claimed that the woman is an employee of HDFC Bank, the bank issued a clarification. Reponding to the viral audio clip, HDFC Bank said that the woman is not an employee with them. "Hi! We would like to clarify that the lady in the audio clip is not an employee of the Bank. The conduct seen in the video is neither acceptable nor does it reflect HDFC Bank’s values," HDFC said. Who Is Vannu D Great? All About Bhojpuri Actress Who Alleged Sex Abuse, Secret Marriage With YouTuber Mani Meraj in Viral Videos.

Hi! We would like to clarify that the lady in the audio clip is not an employee of the Bank. The conduct seen in the video is neither acceptable nor does it reflect HDFC Bank’s values. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) September 18, 2025

