In an inspiring display of compassion and courage, Indian Army soldiers stationed in the icy heights of Siachen rescued a Himalayan brown bear cub, affectionately named Bahadur, after it was found with its head trapped in a tin can. The incident, captured in videos last year in 2024, has gone viral again. It took place near one of the army posts where the cub frequently visited with its mother. After the mother stopped appearing, Bahadur began wandering alone and was later seen struggling for survival with the tin can stuck on its head. Realising the danger, the soldiers undertook a risky rescue operation in treacherous terrain, with one officer personally approaching the frightened cub on his knees to avoid startling it. Despite the threat of avalanches caused by unstable snow, the team managed to pull Bahadur to safety and carefully removed the tin can using makeshift tools without harming the animal. The soldiers then fed and comforted the cub, who reportedly stayed with them for hours after being freed, showing signs of trust and affection. As per the X post, ever since the incident, Bahadur has become a beloved visitor at the post, often responding to the soldiers’ calls and returning for food. Avalanche Hits Indian Army Camp in Siachen Glacier, 3 Soldiers Including 2 Agniveers Killed.

Indian Army Rescues Bear Cub Stuck in Tin Can in Siachen

Proud of our Army 💪 *A Heartwarming Story From Indian Army* One Grizzly Bear (Himalayan Brown Bear) family used to visit us at xxxx post in Siachen. Initially, only during nights. We started keeping food for the family. Their confidence in us developed over a period, and… pic.twitter.com/yRgofOnrnR — MG 🇮🇳 (@mgnayak5) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)