Mumbai, September 18: Bhojpuri actress and social media influencer Vannu D’Great (Vannu D Great), also known as Sheela, has made serious allegations against YouTuber Mani Meraj, including claims of forced sex. In one of her Instagram videos, Vannu D’Great accused Mani Meraj of hiding their alleged marriage and abandoning her. While Mani Meraj has yet to respond to these claims, many YouTubers and content creators have expressed their support for Vannu. Amid the controversy, netizens are also eager to know more about who Vannu D’Great is.

Who is Vannu D’Great? According to reports, Vannu D’Great hails from Punjab's Ludhiana. She is a Bhojpuri actress, dancer, and popular social media influencer. She has gained wide recognition among Bhojpuri-speaking audiences through her dance performances and viral reels. She has collaborated frequently with Bhojpuri singers and content creators and appears in regional music videos. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram, more than 56,000 followers on Facebook, and her YouTube channel boasts hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Vannu D Great Viral Video: Bhojpuri Actress Accuses YouTuber Mani Meraj of Abandoning Her After Marriage; Alleges Multiple Affairs, Forced Sex and Death Threats.

What Allegations Has Vannu D’Great Made Against Mani Meraj?

In a tearful video posted on Instagram recently, Vannu alleged that Mani Meraj, a YouTuber with over 7.1 million Instagram followers who is also pursuing a career in Bhojpuri films, trapped her in a relationship, physically exploited her, and secretly married her. She now claims that Meraj, who is from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, has multiple affairs and has abandoned her. Hansika Motwani To Be Tried for Cruelty in Domestic Abuse Case Filed by Sister-in-Law Muskan Nancy James? Here’s What We Know.

Vannu D’Great Makes Serious Allegations Agianst Mani Meraj in Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VannuDGreat (@vannudgreat_)

"He would force himself on me. He used to say, you are my wife, if I will not force myself on you, then with whom will I force myself," Vannu alleged in her video, accusing him of repeated sexual abuse. According to her, Meraj’s phone has been switched off since September 9, 2025, and he is currently absconding.

It has been reported that Vannu was hospitalized after her health deteriorated. A video showing her receiving treatment was posted on her Instagram account. It remains unclear whether she has filed any police complaint against Mani Meraj.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Navbharat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

