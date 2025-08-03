The South Eastern Railway has halted goods train operations between Rangra and Karmpada stations after a suspected sabotage attempt on a railway track in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. According to CPRO, a CPI(ML) banner was found near the tracks between Rangra and Karmpada stations late Thursday night. Upon inspection, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police, and engineering staff discovered blast damage to track sleepers at kilometre marker 477/34-35. While no passenger trains operate on this route, goods trains servicing SAIL loading sidings have been suspended as a precaution, the railway authority said. Senior RPF and police officials have reached the site, and a probe is underway. Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists, Including 8 Females, Surrender in Narayanpur, Boosting Peace Efforts in Abujhmad Region.

Goods Train Operations Suspended After Track Damage in Odis

South Eastern Railway CPRO says, "As per information received, a banner/flag was reportedly put up by the CPI(ML) group near the railway track between Rangra and Karmpada stations during the night. Acting on this, RPF, local police, and PWI staff moved towards the spot. Checking… — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2025

