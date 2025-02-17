A tragic incident occurred at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, where a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room on 16th February. The student’s death has raised concerns, and the university has taken immediate action in response. In a notice issued by the university, it was announced that all international students from Nepal are required to vacate the campus by 17th February. The university has been closed since for these students as part of a precautionary measure. Visuals captured from Bhubaneswar showed students leaving the boys' hostel while others were seen heading towards the railway station in Cuttack, complying with the university’s directive. Odisha: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Living With Decomposed Bodies of Husband, Daughter and Grandson for 2 Days in Dhenkanal District.

Girl Student From Nepal Found Dead at KIIT University

#WATCH | Odisha: A https://t.co/jHgpcuG1h1 third-year girl student from Nepal was found dead in KIIT University (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) hostel in Bhubaneswar on 16th February. As per a notice issued by the University, the institute is hence closed sine die… pic.twitter.com/vVfgY140up — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)