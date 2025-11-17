One of the most anticipated T20 leagues in the world, the Nepal Premier League 2025 commences from November 17 and will go on until December 13, with eight franchises featuring in action. All matches of NPL 2025 will be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Nepal Premier League 2025 live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as NPL 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of either a match pass or a tour pass. NPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Second Edition of Nepal Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament.

Nepal Premier League 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The hottest cricket in the Himalayas is back 💥 Massive sixes, electric fans, non-stop rivalries, this is the Nepal Premier League 🏏 Don’t miss a ball from Nov 17, LIVE on FanCode! pic.twitter.com/RJTGKx3hXl — FanCode (@FanCode) November 15, 2025

