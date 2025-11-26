In a bizarre incident, customers and staff were forced to climb a wooden ladder placed on a tractor trolley to access the main entry point of a State Bank of India branch in Odisha’s Bhadrak district after an anti-encroachment drive damaged its entrance. The makeshift arrangement led to long queues and significant inconvenience, particularly for elderly people and women. Shocked customers and residents raised safety concerns and urged authorities to restore the entryway at the earliest to prevent further risk and disruption. Odisha: PM Narendra Modi's Convoy Gives Way to an Ambulance During His Roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Customers, Staff Forced To Use Ladder To Reach SBI Branch After Its Entrance Gets Razed in Odisha

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (OTV ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

