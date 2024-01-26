On a single-lane road in Odisha, a speeding SUV collided head-on with two motorcyclists and hit an autorickshaw from behind, killing seven people.

A tractor was also struck by the Mahindra Scorpio SUV from the side. The incident was captured on CCTV installed nearby. On the one-lane road, the Scorpio can be seen approaching at a fast pace in the footage. There is not much room for it to manoeuvre around the two motorcyclists who are riding in the centre of the road as it attempts to pass the autorickshaw. That was followed by the collision. Odisha Road Accident: Eight Dead, 12 Injured After Speeding Van Hits Parked Truck in Ghatagaon, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Odisha Road Accident Video

