In an unfortunate incident in Odisha, a freight train derailed at Rourkela's Malgodam yard. According to news agency IANS, the freight train derailment in Odisha led to damaging vehicles but caused no casualties. It is reported that a suspected communication failure led to the incident. Soon after the incident came to light, authorities reached the spot and launched an investigation. Speaking about the incident, a local said, "At 6:12 in the morning, this train crossed from here. We were in the shop when we saw it and wondered why the train was coming this way. We ran towards it, there was a lot of chaos, and then we saw the train had broken through and crossed the road, crashing into the shops and settlement inside." UP Train Derailment: 2 Freight Trains Go Off Tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Pambhipur, Video Surfaces.

Freight Train Derails in Odisha

Rourkela, Odisha: A local says, "...At 6:12 in the morning, this train crossed from here. We were in the shop when we saw it and wondered why the train was coming this way. We ran towards it, there was a lot of chaos, and then we saw the train had broken through and crossed the… https://t.co/t0e0YuAsss pic.twitter.com/8Dh7VSkbWX — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

