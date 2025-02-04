2 Freight trains derailed in Pambhipur, Fatehpur Khaga. Authorities are currently assessing the situation, and more details regarding the cause of the derailment and any potential casualties are awaited. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the site. As of now, no further information has been provided, but updates are expected as authorities continue their work at the scene. Bareilly-Bound Train Derailment Bid: Major Tragedy Averted As Large Rock Placed on Tracks Near Bijauria Station Shatters After Being Hit by Passenger Train; None Injured.

2 Freight Trains Derailed in Pambhipur, Fatehpur Khaga

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Initial reports say two freight trains derail in Pambhipur, Fatehpur Khaga. More details are awaited.#UPNews #UttarPradeshNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0db2EG1GeJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2025

