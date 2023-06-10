A compartment of a stationary goods train caught fire at Rupsa railway station in Odisha's Balasore district earlier today. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade, ANI reported. This is Odisha's second train fire incident after Balasore's horrific triple-train accident. Odisha Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in AC Coach of Durg-Puri Express in Nuapada, Passengers Rush Out in Panic; No Casualties.

Odisha Train Fire Video:

#WATCH | Odisha: Fire broke out in a compartment of goods train at Rupsa railway station in Balasore district. Cause of the fire is yet to be known. The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade pic.twitter.com/36lss3vbCn — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

