On Thursday, the Health Ministry revealed that the two COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India. Two males, aged 66 and 46, both foreign returnees in Karnataka have tested positive for the Omicron variant. The Health Ministry has adviced the citizens of India not to panic and take precautionary measures.

Check It:

Two cases of #Omircron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID apt behaviour is required: Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR pic.twitter.com/xHnQAbgvaN — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

