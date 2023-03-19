The Delhi Police today said that a bomb threat e-mail was received on the DIAL GMR feedback portal on March 17. According to the mail there is a bomb in a soda can that will explode mid-flight on Aeroflot flight SU232. Police have registered an FIR u/s 182/341/505(1)b/507 of IPC at IGI Airport PS and further investigation is underway. Bomb Threat: Passenger Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Call After He Gets Late To Catch Chennai-Hyderabad Flight at RGI Airport; Accused Arrested.

Bomb Threat on Aeroflot Flight

On March 17, a bomb threat e-mail was received on the DIAL GMR feedback portal. According to the mail on Aeroflot flight SU232, there is a bomb in a soda can that will explode mid-flight. Police registered an FIR u/s 182/341/505(1)b/507 of IPC at IGI Airport PS. Probe underway:… https://t.co/SxY6o8bSeY — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

