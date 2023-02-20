A Chennai-Hyderabad flight today received a hoax bomb threat call at RGI International airport. After receiving the threat call, airport security officials checked the flight evacuating the passengers. The officials learned that the hoax call was made by a passenger as he got delayed to catch the flight. The accused passenger has been taken into custody. Bomb Threat: Deogarh-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverts to Lucknow Following ‘Specific Bomb Threat’; Later Cleared for Take-Off.

Chennai-Hyderabad Flight Received Hoax Bomb Threat Call

A Chennai-Hyd flight today received a hoax bomb threat call at RGI International airport. The airport security checked the flight evacuating the passengers. The hoax call was made by a passenger as he got delayed to catch the flight. Accused passenger taken into custody: Police — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

