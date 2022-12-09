In a shocking incident, an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh has been compounded by police for carrying around fifty passengers on it. The incident is from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur area. It can be seen in the video, that around fifty passengers are onboard the rickshaw. The auto rickshaw exceeded its maximum capacity of carrying eight passengers on it. Police came into action and compounded the auto after the video got viral. Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh is a tribal area where government bus service is not available, hence people living there have no other option but to travel overloaded in autorickshaws. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Over-Speeding Autorickshaw Carrying 26 Passengers Stuns Cops in Fatehpur, Vehicle Seized (Watch Video).

Watch: Auto Rickshaw Carrying Around Fifty Passengers

