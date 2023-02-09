A stampede like situation has taken place after a bull ran loose during Urs in Osmanabad. 14 devotees were injured in the incident that took place on Thursday morning. The injured are being treated at the District General Hospital. A video of the incident has surfaced which shows that during the Urs religious program of Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Shamshuddin Gazi Rehmatullah Alaihi in Osmanabad city, a bull suddenly went berserk and a big stampede like situation took place. 14 devotees were injured in the early morning incident. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Osmanabad District Government Hospital. Maharashtra: Estranged Husband Attacks Wife, Punches Her in Face in Aurangabad, Disturbing Video of Brutality Goes Viral.

Stampede Like Situation in Osmanabad:

