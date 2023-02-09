PM Narendra Modi while responding to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Rajya Sabha said that Congress used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did they nothing for over four decades. "While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country," he said. PM Modi said that the priority of his government is the common public. "This is the reason we made LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country," he added. PM Narendra Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha: Opposition MPs Raise Slogans of 'Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai' During Prime Minister's Address (Watch Video).

Our priority is the common public, and this is the reason we made LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha during Motion of Thanks on President's address — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)