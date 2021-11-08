The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. 119 Padma Awards to be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind this year.

The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

#PadmaAwards2020 | This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). pic.twitter.com/PmAWX8ocnL — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)