In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has taken major retaliatory steps. The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be suspended until Pakistan verifiably ends cross-border terrorism. The Attari checkpost is closed, with limited re-entry allowed until May 1. All Pakistani nationals are barred from travelling to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and existing SPES visas stand cancelled. Pakistani Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in New Delhi are declared persona non grata and must leave within a week. India will also withdraw its defence advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad, with those positions now annulled. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who Attended High-Level Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) Under Chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi.

India Retaliates After Pahalgam Terror Attack

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)