Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting, held at PM Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, included key government officials and ministers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar were among the attendees. Other senior officials present included National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Principal Secretary II to the PM Shaktikanta Das, Cabinet Secretary TV Somnathan, Finance Secretary Ajay Seth, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar. Security measures in Jammu have been strengthened, with additional forces deployed at strategic locations. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi-Led CCS Meeting Underway, Press Conference Likely by MEA at 7 PM.

PM Modi Leads Security Meeting with Key Ministers and Officials

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).



Union HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and others officials are present. pic.twitter.com/zXv9TohVz3— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

