In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has cut short his US trip to attend the Congress Working Committee’s emergency meeting. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh confirmed Gandhi’s return, stating he will be present at the meeting scheduled for 10:30 am on Thursday, April 24. The attack is among the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years. ‘People Were Trampling Each Other’: Married Couple Who Survived Pahalgam Terror Attack Recounts How Indiscriminate Firing by Terrorists Caused Panic Among Tourists (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Cuts Short US Visit

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi has cut short his US visit and will be attending in person the CWC meeting in New Delhi tomorrow at 10:30 AM — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 23, 2025

