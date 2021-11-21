In another instance of Groom Kidnappings In Bihar, a man named Nitish Kumar was allegedly abducted and married forcefully next day. The Victim, a resident of Dhanuki village of Nalanda, alleged that while returning from his sister's in-laws' house after Chhath Puja, some people abducted him near paroha village on the strength of weapons and took him hostage overnight and beat him up. He was forcefully married the next day.

नीतीश कुमार की हुई 'पकड़ौआ शादी' नालंदा के धनुकी गांव के रहने वाले नीतीश कुमार का आरोप है कि बहन के ससुराल से छठ पूजा का प्रसाद देकर लौटते वक्त परोहा गांव के पास कुछ लोगों ने उसे हथियार के बल पर अगवा कर लिया और रात भर बंधक बनाकर मारपीट की, फिर अगले दिन जबरदस्ती शादी करा दी. pic.twitter.com/Zc35pdQg8p — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) November 20, 2021

