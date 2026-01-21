A video showing stray cattle casually strolling across platforms 7 and 8 of Muzaffarpur Junction in Bihar has surfaced on social media. The video shows stray cattle on the railway platform as a train approaches the Muzaffarpur railway station. In the video, commuters can be seen watching the animals as they embark on the railway platform. Bull Attack in Shamli: Woman Injured After Stray Cattle Attacks Her in Uttar Pradesh, video Surfaces.

Cattle Menace in Bihar

यात्री गण कृपया ध्यान दें. उधर ट्रेन आ रही है, इधर प्लेटफॉर्म पर आवारा जानवर टहल रहे हैं, ये वर्ल्ड क्लास रेलवे की व्यवस्था है. अश्वनी वैष्णव का यह रेलवे स्टेशन देख जापान भी हैरान है. तस्वीर मुजफ्फरपुर जंक्शन के प्लेटफॉर्म 7-8 की है. pic.twitter.com/tGeUng4L9H — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

